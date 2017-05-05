Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run

YAKIMA, WA - There's been another armed robbery at a convenience store in Yakima, and police are asking for the public's help to catch the suspect who is still on the run.

Earlier today, Yakima Police posted two angles of surveillance video from the food mart on 47th Avenue and Tieton last night. In the video, you can see the suspect running into the store and pointing a gun at a customer. When the suspect realizes he's not an employee, he then runs up to the clerk, points the gun at him, and demands money.

The clerk walks behind the counter and hands the suspect the tills from both registers. The suspect grabs the money and runs out. The suspect is wearing a mask over his face, so police also released still pictures of him.

If you recognize him, you're urged to call Yakima Police detectives at 575-6212.