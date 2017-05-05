Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR - For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown. This year's theme: "what grows here".

"There few and far between you'll find a pharmacy with an old soda fountain in it," said Bob Mullay, Owner of Hermiston Drug.

You'll find one inside his store, Hermiston Drug, off Main Street.

"I think anything retro is popular," he said.

Mullay has worked as a pharmacist for 37 years now, but always remembers the soda fountain even as a kid.

"We would sit at the fountain and read comic books while mom would shop and got prescriptions filled and things."

It's not just the nostalgia that brings people inside Hermiston Drug.

"Plus the food is really good, plus you never know who you're going to see," said Nancy, a loyal customer. "So we see old friends and it's fun."

Nancy has been coming for quite some time.

"I grew up in Pendleton but my grandmother lived here, so every time I came we came here."

And she's continued that tradition...now bringing her husband with her for the past 37 years, they come in for lunch and may grab a few gift items on the way out.

"There's some very unique things here, pretty rare that she doesn't," Nancy's husband said.

It could be the unique items, the friendly faces, or the tasty slices of fresh baked pie, but for decades the chairs at the fountain continue to fill up.

"Over the years the product mix has changed a little bit," Mullay admitted. "We've had the same clientel for three or four generations."