Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan
The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Viera's Bakery in Pasco
All you have to do is walk into Viera's Bakery, and you'll know everything is baked fresh.
HOMETOWN PROUD: At the Trading Post and the Little Red School House in Naches
NACHES, WA - This week's Hometown Proud took our reporters to Naches, where they visited the well-known Trading Post. It's right off the highway and sells fruits, vegetables, and much more. But there's another place to buy your produce, and it's known as the Little Red School House, which isn't a school, nor is it a house!
HOMETOWN PROUD: A Finley apricot farm has over 300 fruit trees
This week's hometown proud brought us to Finley. When driving through town we stumbled upon an apricot farm.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Agricultural manufacturing company in Moxee is worldwide
Moxee, WA - Moxee is home to a special manufacturing facility, Blueline Manufacturing, creates equipment that makes a farmers job a whole lot easier, and their customer base, reaches around the world. Blueline Manufacturing facility takes up an entire city block in Moxee, it's a city staple that's been around for decades. Specializing in designing and building equipment for orchards, vineyards, and general agriculture, Blueline knows all about the making the right...
Moxee, WA - Nestled in the heart of the Yakima Valley, Moxee is part a region that produces one-third of the world's hops, and is actually one of the top three cities in the region that hugely contributes to that number. Bale Breaker Brewery is a home grown business, and sits in the middle of one of the many hop farms in Moxee.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Maple Counter Cafe in Walla Walla is known as their local favorite
When visiting Walla Walla for our Hometown Proud segment, locals told us there was one stop we absolutely had to make, The Maple Counter Cafe. Apple pancakes, strawberry granola pancakes and oven baked omelets, all can be found at Maple Counter Cafe.
HOMETOWN PROUD: The Tuxedo Bar and Grill in Prescott
Apart of our hometown proud series, NBC Right Now visited the town gathering spot in Prescott, Washington where we heard there is a must-have cheeseburger.
