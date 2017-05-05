Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding

NACHES, WA - People living in Naches are keeping a close eye on the level of the Naches River. This morning, the National Weather Service put out a flood warning for the river. Reporter Veronica Padilla went out to Naches to see what's happening.

The water level of the river is definitely high in some spots, but for the most part families living along it are not worrying about it...just not yet.

Veronica was out along the river for a little over two hours this morning and did notice that it was a little high but only found one area where the water was starting to creep up onto anyone's property.

She spoke with about a half dozen people and they all told her the same thing: they are not too concerned about the water level now, but they say they will if the river gets to be about 20 feet.

The conditions today are nothing like what it was like back in 1996, when there was extensive flooding. Water covered a huge portion of the Naches Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, a stream gauge near Naches this morning showed the river just a few inches below the flood stage at 17.8 feet. The forecast is for it to reach 19 feet by late tonight or early tomorrow.