14 Hands to provide Kentucky Derby Red Blend for the 5th year in a row

PROSSER, WA - A local winery is making a name for itself on horse racing's biggest stage. 14 Hands Winery is the official wine of tomorrow's Kentucky Derby. Reporter Rex Carlin learned more about the Kentucky Derby Red Blend.

For the fifth year in a row, 14 Hands Winery has partnered with the Kentucky Derby to be an official partner of the biggest event in American horse racing.

The Kentucky Derby Red Blend will be served at the race itself as well as at the winery, online, and in stores.

It's a big deal not only for 14 Hands, but for Washington wine as a whole as the industry works to increase regional recognition throughout the U.S. and beyond.

"We're really lucky with our partnership with the Derby," said Stephanie Mendoza with 14 Hands. "A lot of folks across the country have sampled the Derby at home and then come to Prosser to visit us here in the tasting room. So we just feel so lucky we have that Derby that brings people into us here."

Bringing awareness to the rest of the country about Washington wines has been a goal of local wineries for years. The staff at 14 Hands believes putting their product on a national stage will only enhance the country's view of locally produced wine.

You can catch the Kentucky Derby tomorrow night on NBC Right Now with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m.