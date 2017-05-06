Yakima Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting

Posted by Jaclyn Selesky, Anchor / Reporter
Yakima, WA-- Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Friday night. Officers were called to the 500 block of North 4th ave. around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When police got to the scene, they found a Hispanic male in his late 20's with a serious gun shot wound. Police and fire units tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. The suspect ran from the scene and has yet to be identified. Police are still investigating.

