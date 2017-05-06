Neighborhood raises money for cancer patient

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Every so often, we see a community rally around a common cause. Saturday, that cause was to benefit Darrin Lilly, a Kennewick resident who is currently battling cancer.

Four families, all of which are Darrin's neighbors, hosted their own neighborhood yard sale, as well as a backyard carnival, in order to raise money for his chemotherapy. One neighbor, Andy Mohlman, went even further, donating his yard, his time, and his hair.

"I was just thinking of creative ways to generate donations," Andy told KNDU, "And I was like, I don't care about my hair! It'll grow back!"

Andy said that shaving his head alone raised $700 for Darrin and his family. The neighborhood goal was to get to $3000, and based on how successful the event was, Andy thinks they'll get well past that.