Police find three men with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon

YAKIMA, WA- At 12:48 Sunday afternoon Yakima Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

When officers arrived they found three adult male gunshot victims. One of the victims sustained a minor injury while the other two suffered serious gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital and one of the victims is in critical condition.

At this point in the investigation it is believed that the shots were fired from a vehicle. The shooting is believed to be gang-related and the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit is investigating.