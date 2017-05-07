Police detain suspect in alleged drive-by bridge shooting

PASCO, WA.-- Sunday afternoon, someone driving on the Columbia River Bridge allegedly saw a man in the car in front of them shooting a gun out the window of that car.

That witness called police, and followed the vehicle with the shooter to Albertsons. When they got there, Pasco Police and Washington State Patrol joined the scene, and discovered three adults, and three children were in that vehicle.

They arrested the driver, who, as Sgt. Brad Gregory told me earlier, has multiple warrants out already, and detained another person, who was the suspected shooter.

"It's extremely high," Sgt. Gregory told KNDU, "It's just like shots fired in the air, what goes up must come down. It's a beautiful day, I wonder how many boats are out on the river. We haven't had any calls of any problems out on the river. So, luckily nobody got hurt as far as we can tell."

PPD and WSP are searching the vehicle under warrant, as well as working on a background check for the alleged shooter. Right now he is facing charges of a drive by shooting, but should his record come back with him not being in the right to own a firearm, there could be additional charges.