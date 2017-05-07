Rollover accident on W 10th Avenue

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, W 10th Avenue was blocked off where it intersects S Dayton Street due to a rollover accident.

Kennewick police told KNDU that the accident happened when a man driving in the eastbound lane of W 10th swerved to go around a car turning left in front of him. In doing so, he hit another car parked on the side of the street, which, in a domino affect, hit the two cars in front of it.

During all of that, the drivers car flipped completely upside-down. Luckily, he was not injured. We spoke with a family that lives right in front of where this all happened, who told us that it was scary, and they felt bad for the man involved.

"He was in shock," Otilia Madrigal, who was there right after the accident happened, told KNDU, "He was crying a little bit, and he kept apologizing, and you don't get that a lot."

KPD says the driver will be cited with improper lane use.