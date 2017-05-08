Police investigating after finding woman with gunshot wound in a car

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, Yakima Police are investigating after finding a woman with a gunshot wound in a car.

A business owner on Arlington Street and third called police around 11:00 Sunday morning. They noticed the car seemed out of place. Officers found the 18-year-old woman inside the car, medics pronounced her dead shortly after.

YPD tells us detectives are trying to retrace her steps to find out what happened, but they don't think what led to her death happened in that parking lot.

This is a developing story.