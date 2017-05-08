Young woman found dead in car after accidentally shooting self while intoxicated

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - On Sunday morning, 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez was found deceased in a car parked in a parking lot at 3rd Street and Arlington Ave. Since that time detectives have been working on the investigation of the circumstances of her death.

After interviews with a number of involved persons, detectives located a crime scene a few blocks away from where the car was parked. Sunday afternoon detectives served a search warrant at that location and recovered a firearm believed to be involved in the shooting as well as other physical evidence. Based on interviews, physical evidence, and autopsy results we have concluded that the death was a tragic accident and not a homicide.

The investigation revealed that the victim was at a party and was apparently intoxicated. While at the party the victim was playing with a firearm when it accidentally discharged. The victim was struck by the bullet and killed. Subsequently, other party-goers panicked, placing the victim in the vehicle and dumping the vehicle and victim at 3rd Street and Arlington.

At this time we do not anticipate anyone being charged in connection with Ramirez death.

--------------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, Yakima Police are investigating after finding a woman with a gunshot wound in a car.

A business owner on Arlington Street and third called police around 11:00 Sunday morning. They noticed the car seemed out of place. Officers found the 18-year-old woman inside the car, medics pronounced her dead shortly after.

YPD tells us detectives are trying to retrace her steps to find out what happened, but they don't think what led to her death happened in that parking lot.

This is a developing story.