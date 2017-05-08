Three officers on administrative leave after officer involved shooting

SPOKANE, WA - Three officers are on administrative leave while the Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates an officer involved shooting. The man who was shot by police is in stable condition after having surgery Sunday night.

It happened in east central Spokane after officers responded to a reckless driving call. When officers arrived, they say the driver jumped out of a moving car and police had to chase him. The man was reportedly armed with a knife and threatening people in the area.

One witness says police did everything they could and, "They were going to get hurt, or we were going to get hurt. There were children playing in the street."

After trying to tase the man, police reportedly opened fire. It's unclear how many shots were fired.