Therapy dogs encourage reading

RICHLAND, WA - You might call Scout and Jack the reading dogs. Every Friday, you’ll find the two golden retriever therapy dogs hanging out in the Jason Lee Elementary library helping kids become more confident readers. Research indicates a win-win situation….kids enjoy reading with dogs and their literacy skills improve by reading with dogs.

“Scout and Jack have a calming influence as the kids sit beside them and pet them while they read,” say owners Debbie Crass and Kathy Delucchi. “It is very gratifying to see how much the kids enjoy reading with them.”

“Any hook to get children reading more is a positive thing,” adds Jason Lee teacher Liesl Batdorf.

Scout and Jack have been encouraging kids to read for seven years with two years of service at Jason Lee.