Posted on 5/8/17

STATION WEB PRODUCER

KNDO/KNDU-TV is recruiting for the position of Web Producer. The successful applicant must demonstrate a creative flair and solid organization skills. Duties of this position include digital ad development, trafficking and management. Other duties include oversight of the TV station website at www.nbcrightnow.com and management of an analytical reporting system. Knowledge of HTML and CSS is essential and experience using Photoshop and Double Click for Publishers. Clean driving record required.

KNDO/KNDU-TV is an equal opportunity employer. EOE. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

Email resume and samples of digital ad creation to Cameron Derrick at cameron.derrick@kndu.com or by mail to:

Cameron Derrick, General Manager

KNDU-TV

3312 W. Kennewick Avenue

Kennewick, WA 99336

Visit kndu.com for more information and job requirements.