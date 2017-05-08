Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers

YAKIMA, WA - One of the most important things during any pregnancy is a baby shower. Nearly two dozen women from the lower valley will get one...for free.

The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is partnering with Toppenish Community Hospital for two baby showers: one for English-speaking moms and the other for Spanish speakers.

Jessica Jackson with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic says the parties will help them celebrate all moms.

"Because we think it's important," Jackson said. "There are moms in our community that don't speak English so we want to make sure that we offer a session for both...those that only speak English and those that speak only Spanish."

Both baby showers are tomorrow and are open to women who are at least 28 weeks pregnant. There will be food, games, a hospital tour, and a special gift for all registered moms. The baby shower for English-speaking moms will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and for Spanish speakers from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jackson says so far, they are expecting over 20 expectant mothers.

"We want to bring moms together also," Jackson said. "It's really important for moms to have a support system around them and so we thought that bringing moms that were due around the same time together would be great a way to meet each other and hopefully provide a support network in the community for themselves."

This is the second time moms in the lower valley have been given a free baby shower, and Jackson says they are planning two more in August and November.

"We love to see the new moms come in here and we learn about what they're having, when they're due," she said. "Moms get to share a little bit about what they're exited about with their new baby and it's a really fun time."