Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootingsPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding
Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding
College student conducts online survey about gangs in Yakima
College student conducts online survey about gangs in Yakima
Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run
Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
One of the most important things during any pregnancy is a baby shower.More >>
One of the most important things during any pregnancy is a baby shower.More >>
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Another violent weekend in Yakima. First, police were called to N. 4th Avenue near the intersection of W. D Street Friday night.More >>
Another violent weekend in Yakima. First, police were called to N. 4th Avenue near the intersection of W. D Street Friday night.More >>
Young woman found dead in car after accidentally shooting self while intoxicated
Young woman found dead in car after accidentally shooting self while intoxicated
On Sunday morning, 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez was found deceased in a car parked in a parking lot at 3rd Street and Arlington Ave.More >>
On Sunday morning, 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez was found deceased in a car parked in a parking lot at 3rd Street and Arlington Ave.More >>
AG files $454K campaign finance lawsuit against former Grant County judge, business owner
AG files $454K campaign finance lawsuit against former Grant County judge, business owner
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a campaign finance lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court against former Grant County Superior Court judge Jerry Moberg and Moses Lake business owner Ken Greene.More >>
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a campaign finance lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court against former Grant County Superior Court judge Jerry Moberg and Moses Lake business owner Ken Greene.More >>
Police find three men with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon
Police find three men with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon
Sunday afternoon Yakima Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.More >>
Sunday afternoon Yakima Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.More >>
Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding
Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding
People living in Naches are keeping a close eye on the level of the Naches River.More >>
People living in Naches are keeping a close eye on the level of the Naches River.More >>
College student conducts online survey about gangs in Yakima
College student conducts online survey about gangs in Yakima
Gang violence has been an ongoing issue in Yakima for years.More >>
Gang violence has been an ongoing issue in Yakima for years.More >>
Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run
Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run
There's been another armed robbery at a convenience store in Yakima, and police are asking for the public's help to catch the suspect who is still on the run.More >>
There's been another armed robbery at a convenience store in Yakima, and police are asking for the public's help to catch the suspect who is still on the run.More >>
75-year-old man nearly drowns; wasn't wearing a life jacket
75-year-old man nearly drowns; wasn't wearing a life jacket
On May 4th at approximately 9:15 a.m., a 75-year-old male resident of Yakima was fishing from his small boat on Fire Lake on Buena Loop Road.More >>
On May 4th at approximately 9:15 a.m., a 75-year-old male resident of Yakima was fishing from his small boat on Fire Lake on Buena Loop Road.More >>
State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months
State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.More >>
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.More >>