Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings

YAKIMA, WA - Another violent weekend in Yakima. First, police were called to N. 4th Avenue near the intersection of W. D Street Friday night. They found 27-year-old Carlos Guerrero...dead.

Police say Guerrero was in his car when an unknown suspect walked up and shot him in the head.

Another shooting happened on Sunday morning. Police found the body of 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez in a car in a parking lot near S. 3rd and Arlington Street. Police say Ramirez was drunk and playing with a loaded gun at a party when she accidentally shot herself. Some people at the party panicked, put her body in a car, and left it.

The final shooting happened Sunday afternoon, where three men were shot. Police say that 20-year-old Jaylen Evans and 24-year-old Chrystian Mendez were on Roosevelt Avenue near Clark Avenue when a car passed by them and a gun went off several times.

A bystander, who was in his home, was shot in the leg. Evans is in critical condition and Mendez's injuries were not severe. Police say this was gang-related.

If anyone has any information on the homicide or the shooting, they are encouraged to call the police department.

Guerrero's death marks the seventh homicide in Yakima this year. It's these crimes that have left people in Yakima on edge.

"It's beginning to get closer, so much closer that my dad feels that he has to have his pistol in his pocket when he is doing work outside," said John, a concerned resident.

John believes more can be done by the Yakima Police Department to reduce crimes.

"They need to get off their butts, get the resources, stop using the excuse of not having enough money, hire more officers, get the gang units up and running," he said.

The department says they are doing what they can.

"It is not business as usual," said Mike Bastinelli, spokesman for the YPD. "We are devoting as much resources as we possibly can."

They're also asking people to push past the fears and help them.

"We just want to encourage those people that there are ways that they can communicate to us and give us that information without anyone knowing," Bastinelli said.

John agrees that cooperation is the best way to move forward.

"Citizens, help out the police," he said. "They will do everything in their power to keep us safe."