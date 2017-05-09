Police investigating early morning burglary - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police investigating early morning burglary

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating a burglary at Westside Pizza. It happened around 4:00 Tuesday morning on South 72nd Avenue in Yakima. 

Officers say someone or multiple people broke in the back door of the business and stole and undisclosed amount of money.

Right now, police are looking through surveillance video to try and identify the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story.

