BREAKING: Employees sheltering at Hanford due to possible tunnel collapse

UPDATE AT HANFORD - updates from hanford.gov

10:13 AM --

Latest Information

Responders are on the scene and are reporting the soil has subsided in an area approximately 4 feet by 4 feet over one of the tunnels next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility, also known as PUREX. There is no indication of a release of contamination at this point. Responders are getting closer to the area where the soil has subsided for further visual inspection. The subsidence of soil was discovered during a routine surveillance of the area by workers. The tunnels are hundreds of feet long, with approximately eight feet of soil covering them. The depth of the subsidence of soil appears to be two to four feet deep.

9:39 AM --

The Hanford Fire Department is on scene and updates will be posted as they are available. Workers in the vicinity are still being sheltered as a precaution.

___________________________

Previous Coverage:

UPDATE: From U.S. Department of Energy, "The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Richland Operations Office activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26 a.m., after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area. There are concerns about subsidence in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility. The tunnels contain contaminated materials.

Actions taken to protect site employees include:

Facility personnel have been evacuated

As a precaution, workers in potentially affected areas of the Hanford Site have gone indoors

Access to the 200 East Area of the Hanford Site, which is located in the center of the Hanford Site, has been restricted to protect employees."

------------------------------------

HANFORD, WA - NBC Right Now has confirmed with employees at the Hanford site they've been told to take cover because of an event in the 200 East Area.

An employee told us they were told a tunnel possibly collapsed near the PUREX Facililty and employees were instructed to take shelter.

This is a developing story.

