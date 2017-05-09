Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Wade!

RICHLAND, WA - It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.

A student nominated sixth grade math teacher, Mrs. Wade. She has been teaching at Chief Joseph Middle School for several years and came back to teaching after a few side-careers. She says she went back to a classroom because she loves the relationships with students.



Clearly, they love her back.

"Really left me speechless. I'm glad I wiped those tears away. I'm really really touched and I'll use the money to give back to my students. I think, really, that's why she nominated me. I just try to support the students with their supplies and their learning needs," said Mrs. Wade.



Classroom Makeover is a partnership between us and Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Stewart gets $250 to spend on supplies in her classroom.



