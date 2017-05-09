Wine and Music Festival

June 10, 2017

6pm

WSU Tri-Cities Campus-2710 Crimson Way, Richland

http://www.auctionofwashingtonwines.org/events/wine-jazz-festival/

The Auction of Washington Wines and Washington State University present the 3rd Annual Wine & Music Festival. On the beautiful riverfront campus of WSU Tri-Cities, the Wine & Music Festival will feature:

- Classic Rock from ARNY Bailey & Friends, featuring Peter Rivera formerly of Rare Earth

- Delicious food from the Olive Marketplace and Cafe, Walla Walla

- Wine tastings from over 20 Washington wineries

Proceeds from the Wine & Music Festival will go to support the WSU Viticulture & Enology Program.

MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ATTEND

*Brought to you by Numerica Credit Union*