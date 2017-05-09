Wine and Music Festival
June 10, 2017
6pm
WSU Tri-Cities Campus-2710 Crimson Way, Richland
http://www.auctionofwashingtonwines.org/events/wine-jazz-festival/
The Auction of Washington Wines and Washington State University present the 3rd Annual Wine & Music Festival. On the beautiful riverfront campus of WSU Tri-Cities, the Wine & Music Festival will feature:
- Classic Rock from ARNY Bailey & Friends, featuring Peter Rivera formerly of Rare Earth
- Delicious food from the Olive Marketplace and Cafe, Walla Walla
- Wine tastings from over 20 Washington wineries
Proceeds from the Wine & Music Festival will go to support the WSU Viticulture & Enology Program.
MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ATTEND
*Brought to you by Numerica Credit Union*