Posted on 5/9/17

NEWSCAST DIRECTOR

KHQ/SWX-TV has an immediate opening for a full time Newscast Director. Responsibilities for this leadership position include directing and technical directing complex, graphically-intense live local news, sporting events and digital product. You will also operate studio equipment as needed. Experience with production switchers and an understanding of broadcast equipment is essential. Must be available to work flexible hours including holidays, early mornings and weekends. Must be a team player, work well under pressure & have a positive attitude. College degree and two years directing experience is required. No phone calls please. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Send resume and related materials to: newsjob@khq.com

Required Skills or Qualifications