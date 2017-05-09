What is the PUREX facility?Posted: Updated:
What is the PUREX facility?
Employees sent home following "take cover" at Hanford after tunnel breach near PUREX
Truck trailer carrying asphalt tips and spills on I-82 westbound
Employees sent home following "take cover" at Hanford after tunnel breach near PUREX
Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, crews responded to reports of part of a tunnel used to store contaminated materials had caved in.
Oregon could soon be first state with no-gender option on license
Oregon is on track to become the first state to allow residents to skip a gender identity on their driver's licenses and identification cards.
What is the PUREX facility?
We wanted to look into why today's tunnel breach at the Hanford site caused so much concern.
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Wade!
It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.
Man electrocuted to death from wood art process
Authorities say a man in Walla Walla has died from electrocution while attempting a technique for sculpting wood.
Truck trailer carrying asphalt tips and spills on I-82 westbound
A truck trailer carrying asphalt along I-82 between Richland and Benton City tipped over this afternoon, spilling the asphalt all over the roadway.
AG files $454K campaign finance lawsuit against former Grant County judge, business owner
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a campaign finance lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court against former Grant County Superior Court judge Jerry Moberg and Moses Lake business owner Ken Greene.
Therapy dogs encourage reading
You might call Scout and Jack the reading dogs.
A look back in local history: Vintage Tri-Cities
Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online.
Yakima Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting Friday Night
Yakima, WA-- Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Friday night.
