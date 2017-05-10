Speeds top 100 mph during chase with police Tuesday night

WAPATO, WA - Two suspects are in custody after leading multiple agencies on a chase overnight. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office was called to a robbery on the 2600 Block of the Donald Wapato Road near Wapato just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The caller told deputies his car had been taken at gunpoint. Troopers from Washington State Patrol and officers from Wapato, Toppenish, Yakama Nation, and Union Gap started searching the area for suspects.

A Wapato Police officer found the suspects still in the victim's car. The officer tried to stop the suspects, but they drove off on a high speed chase. During the pursuit, speeds topped 100 m.p.h. and the suspects collided with another car near the intersection of Hwy 97 and Lateral A Road near Parker. Shortly after that, a trooper tried to stop them using stop sticks. The stop sticks deflated the tires, but didn't stop the suspects. Eventually a deputy made vehicle to vehicle contact with the suspects at the east end of Valley Mall Blvd. near I-82.

The driver of the car got out and ran away on foot but troopers caught him shortly after. A pistol was found at the scene.

The driver, a 27-year-old Toppenish man, and a passenger, a female 32-year-old Wapato resident were taken into custody and have been booked into the Yakima County Jail.

The male suspect is facing charges of Robbery 1st degree, Vehicular Assault, Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, the female is facing charges of Robbery 1st Degree.

The victim, a 28-year-old Wapato resident, said he had picked the picked the suspects up because they were hitchhiking and didn't know the suspects.

No names are being released at this time.