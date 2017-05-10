Police find man dead after report of shots fired in YakimaPosted: Updated:
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding
College student conducts online survey about gangs in Yakima
Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run
Employees sent home following "take cover" at Hanford after tunnel breach near PUREX
Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, crews responded to reports of part of a tunnel used to store contaminated materials had caved in.More >>
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
One of the most important things during any pregnancy is a baby shower.More >>
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Firefighters are investigating after a house fire displaced a family Wednesday morning.More >>
Police find man dead after report of shots fired in Yakima
Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in Yakima.More >>
Speeds top 100 mph during chase with police Tuesday night
Two suspects are in custody after leading multiple agencies on a chase overnight.More >>
What is the PUREX facility?
We wanted to look into why today's tunnel breach at the Hanford site caused so much concern.More >>
Police investigating early morning burglary
Yakima Police are investigating a burglary at Westside Pizza.More >>
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Another violent weekend in Yakima. First, police were called to N. 4th Avenue near the intersection of W. D Street Friday night.More >>
Young woman found dead in car after accidentally shooting self while intoxicated
On Sunday morning, 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez was found deceased in a car parked in a parking lot at 3rd Street and Arlington Ave.More >>
AG files $454K campaign finance lawsuit against former Grant County judge, business owner
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a campaign finance lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court against former Grant County Superior Court judge Jerry Moberg and Moses Lake business owner Ken Greene.More >>
