Police find man dead after report of shots fired in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in Yakima. Police responded to the 1400 Block of Cherry Avenue for reports of shots fired around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

When they got there, they found a 33-year-old man dead on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.

Residents in the area say the victim was walking down the sidewalk when he was confronted by another man. The suspect then shot the victim and ran away on foot.

Right now, the case is under investigation.