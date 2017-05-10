Family displaced after fire spreads to attic

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters are investigating after a house fire displaced a family Wednesday morning. It started around 8:00 Wednesday morning on the 1600 Block of South 16th Street.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now the fire started outside the home then spread to the attic.

Five people were inside when the fire started but they all got out safely and no one was hurt. The Red Cross is now working to help the family.

No word yet on what caused the fire.