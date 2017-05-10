Honoring fallen officers for National Police Week

RICHLAND, WA - Local police departments are joining more than 30,000 other officers in Washington, D.C. this week. It's for National Police Week, to honor the many who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky caught up with Captain Mike Cobb with the Richland Police Department, who's heading there tomorrow.

A little bit of history: President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962, and the entire week leading up to that is National Police Week. It's a great opportunity for officers from around the world to band together and support the friends and families who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

"It is an extremely intense week, but it also renews the honor and the commitment and the reasons why you became a police officer," said Capt. Cobb. "You come back exhausted but also somewhat refreshed."

This year's memorial in the nation's capitol is going to honor the 139 officers who were killed in 2016. Two officers from our region are among those being remembered: Jake Gutierrez was from Tacoma and Jason Goodding was from Oregon.

Be sure to follow Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick Police Departments on Facebook, because they'll be posting their experiences, trying to translate their emotions into words throughout the week.