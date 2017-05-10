What to do in case of an emergency situation

PASCO, WA - Yesterday's incident at Hanford certainly shined a light on public safety. We told you about some of the procedures our counties have in place for this kind of emergency. One of them includes activating the sirens in and around Benton and Franklin Counties. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky found out where you should go and what you should do if these sirens go off.

Columbia Basin College is just one of the emergency shelters in the Tri-Cities, along with Southridge High School.

There are three courses of action to take if emergency sirens go off. Evacuating residents would be the first order of business.

"To evacuate in a radiologicial event or in pretty much any event, the first priority is to get away from it," said Sean Davis, Director of Franklin County Emergency Management.

Sometimes Mother Nature or other events can prevent you from evacuating, so that's when the counties advise that you "shelter in place".

"They're asked to turn off their HVAC systems, their heating, and their air for a short period of time," Davis said. "Just to keep the air exchange at a low level from outside."

Once it's safe, then you can evacuate to a shelter. And last but not least for the list of emergency plan options...

"Take cover and monitor the situation. So we ask residents if they aren't in an affected area to monitor and prepare in case there's wind changes or the situation escalates," said Davis.

To monitor situations like yesterday, Benton and Franklin Counties have a free service called Code Red. It's an app you can download on your phone to get emergency alert notifications to stay up to date on what's going on. To register for this service, click on this link: https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A.