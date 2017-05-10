Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - There has been a recent string of violence across the Yakima area over the last few weeks, with multiple homicide investigations underway. Reporter Gilbert Magallon broke down each incident that occurred.

The first homicide happened at Sarg Hubbard Park on January 20th. Police found the body of Francisco Tinajero of Grant County inside a vehicle, and they say he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The second one happened near the intersection of East Spruce Street and Union Street on February 11th. Police say they responded to a call of shots fired and found 28-year-old Eddie Abrams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They do believe that this shooting was gang-related.

The third homicide happened off of 56th Avenue in an apartment complex. Police found 26-year-old Noel Moctezuma dead form a gunshot wound.

The fourth happened off of East D Street and North 8th Street on March 5th. 23-year-old Jared Scroggins was walking down the street with a friend, when someone approached him and fired at him. He was taken to the hospital, but his wounds were too severe and he died.

The fifth happened at the AM-PM in downtown Yakima on April 6th. Two suspects entered the store demanding money from 25-year-old Vikram Jaryal. Jaryal did as he was told, but was shot and later died at the hospital.

The sixth happened off of Cornell Avenue and West King Street on April 24th. 14-year-old Kabin Smith was walking on the sidewalk when a car passed by and someone from inside fired multiple times at him. Smith was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately died. Police do believe this shooting was gang-related.

The seventh happened off of North 4th Avenue near West D Street on May 5th. 27-year-old Carlos Guerrero was in his car when someone came up to him and shot him in the head.

The eighth and most recent happened off of Cherry Avenue and Lewis Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old man was walking along a sidewalk and approached him and shot him multiple times.

Of these eight crimes, only one suspect has been taken into custody, and all of these homicides are still under investigation.