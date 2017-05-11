Police investigating road rage and drive-by shooting

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a case of road rage that may have led to a drive-by shooting. It happened just before 9:00 Wednesday night on the 600 Block of North Volland Street in Kennewick.

Witnesses tell police someone pulled out in front of another car which led to an argument at the Jet Mart Conoco on the 1000 Block of North Volland Street. During the fight, a man in his early 20's with dreadlocks started hitting the side of the victim's car with a gun.

The victim left but was followed to a nearby home by a white or silver four door Lexus or Mercedez-Benz with two men inside. The suspect vehicle stopped in the road in front of the home and fired several shots at the victim and his car.

No one was hurt, but the victim's car was hit by the bullets.

Detectives are still investigating and have several leads, but are asking anyone with information to call police at (509) 628-0333.