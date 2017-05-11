Deputies investigating homicide after finding a man's body

MOSES LAKE, WA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a farm worker found the body of a missing Moses Lake man.

The body of 31-year-old Joe George Reyna Jr. was found in an irrigation ditch near the 11000 Block of Road H-Northeast Tuesday. Reyna had been missing since around April 29th.

The Grant County Coroner says Reyna died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Right now, deputies are investigating this case as a homicide. Deputies say he was reported missing May 1st and was last seen near North Grape Drive and State Route 17.

Anyone with information should call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (509) 762-1160.