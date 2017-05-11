Search for missing man along I-84 east of Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR - Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man who went missing on May 9th near Pendleton. Deputies say Jeffrey Ryan Kelsay from Portland was driving east on Interstate 84 headed to Baker City when he ran out of gas near milepost 235. Kelsay was last seen walking west on I-84 headed back toward Pendleton around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9th.

Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue volunteers responded to his last known location and began searching for Kelsay, including using a drone. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has asked for mutual aid from Union County to assist in the search operations. The Sheriff's Office has also asked for area Law Enforcement officers to be on the lookout for Kelsay.

"It is unknown if Mr. Kelsay made it into either Pendleton or LaGrande at this point, so we are asking law enforcement to be on the lookout," said Sheriff Terry Rowan.

The Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue will continue to search the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 541-966-3651.