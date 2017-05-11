Barry Beckford Takes Plea Deal From Yakima County Prosecutors

The 20-year-old cold case murder of Debbie Bailey is finally coming to an end. Her husband, Barry Beckford, is taking an Alford plea deal from prosecutors.

Beckford was facing first-degree murder but now he's pleading guilty to second degree manslaughter. An alford plea allows Beckford to maintain his innocence but also plead guilty.

Basically, Beckford is still saying he didn't kill his wife but is admitting that prosecutors do have enough evidence to possibly get a conviction.

Yakima county prosecutor Joseph Brusic admits this is not the conviction he wanted out of this murder case but at least Beckford will be held accountable in some way for this horrific crime.



"The case isn't getting any better, it's getting worse because of people that are passing away as well as memories that are fading," Brusic said. "I felt it incumbent upon our office to in fact go forward and attempt to show to the community that we believe that we have the person who committed the crime. Also, to take a chance, and that's exactly what we did. I'm very proud of our office. We worked very, very hard on this case."

There is still one more step to go. Beckford will be back in court next Tuesday for formal sentencing.

Alford pleas are very rare. Brusic estimates that of all the felony cases across the U.S., only 15% of them end with Alford pleas.