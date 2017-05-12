Kennewick Police and Fire investigating several fires

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and the Kennewick Fire Department is trying to figure out who is behind setting several fires in Kennewick.

Police and fire responded to the 1100 Block of West 10th Ave. around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Witnesses told police they saw several young men set the flames to the building. This is just one of several recent fires in the area.

If you have any information you are asked to call KPD at (509) 628-0333.