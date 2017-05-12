Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Holom!

RICHLAND, WA - It is time again for another Classroom Makeover! This time, a student's parents nominated kindergarten teacher, Cindy Holom. Mrs. Holom has been teaching at Christ the King School in Richland since the 1990s.

The nomination letter says, in part "Cindy is a wonderful teacher... her classroom is centered around the students. My son knows Mrs. Holom cares about him and wants the best for him."



We asked her what her favorite part of teaching is; "The kids. Their everyday smiles, their hugs. The reward I get everyday seeing them grow faithfully, academically, socially, emotionally. They're amazing kids and it's a new job every day," said Cindy Holom.



Classroom Makeover is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Holom will receive $250 to spend in her classroom. She said she'll likely buy books or math games.



If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher CLICK HERE.

