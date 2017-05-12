Christ the King School students donate day-to-day items to Safe Harbor and My Friend's Place

RICHLAND, WA - Friday morning proved exciting for first graders at Christ the King School in Richand. The students waved goodbye to a van-load of supplies bound for Safe Harbor and My Friends Place. The organizations help local kids with housing and recovery for things like trauma.



Christ the King students did chores to make money to then buy things like soap, toothbrushes, paper towels and other day-to-day household things.



"The whole school gets involved collecting items for Safe Harbor and My Friend's Place. Once again our van is overflowing from the generosity of our whole Christ the King community," said first grade teacher Maribeth Smith.



This donation is an annual service project at Christ the King and teachers tell us Safe Harbor and My Friend's Place have come to rely on it. They say it is one of the largest donations of the year to the organizations.