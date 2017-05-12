Yakima City Council Member Carmen Mendez In Court

Yakima City Council member Carmen Mendez appeared in court today, nearly a month after slamming into the back of an SUV. Yakima Police say, she was driving drunk.

On Friday morning, Mendez was in Yakima District court for a very brief arraignment hearing.

Mendez is now formally charged with gross misdemeanor DUI after last month's crash on 16th Avenue just south of Tieton. During the hearing, judge Donald Engel reminded Mendez that she can't be driving or consuming any alcohol.

On the night of the crash, police say the councilwoman's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Last week, Mendez gave an emotional apology during a City Council meeting.

Meanwhile, Mendez will be back in court in three weeks for a pre-trial hearing.

If convicted, she could spend as much as one year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.