Stamp Out Hunger With The U.S. Post Office

YAKIMA, WA - We're all in the giving spirit during the holiday season and that's great, but people need help even more right now. As we enter the summer months, food bank shelves will start to become bare.

Tomorrow you can do something to help. Stamp Out Hunger is the largest food drive in the country thanks to whole lot of help from the U.S. Post Office. Mail carriers across nation will be picking up non-perishable food items that people leave in or around their mailbox. That includes all around the Yakima valley and down in Tri-Cities.

Yakima mail carriers say you can donate as little as one can or as much as you'd like. "Not everybody has enough food in their house so it helps fill that need. Single parents or somebody that may be in between jobs. All of the food that we collect stays here locally in the community," said Yakima mail carrier Marcy Sturgeon.

The Yakima Post Office has partnered up with the Union Gospel Mission for this year's food drive.

You can also drop off any donations at the main post office location on 3rd Ave and Washington.

Last year, Yakima mail carriers collected 12-thousand pounds of food. The post office says they're always hoping to beat the previous year's food donations.

