Family searches for borrowed trailer stolen from their property

KENNEWICK, WA- A Kennewick family needs your help as they continue to search for a trailer stolen right from in front of their house a few nights ago.

The family told us they were borrowing the trailer from friends and even had it hooked up to the hitch of their truck.

Thursday morning, Khristina Richard noticed it was missing and after talking with neighbors she tells us, "it had to have disappeared overnight into Thursday morning".

She is shocked that it happened so close to her house, "we've locked the other trailer we just didn't expect it to happen when we were using it, we were right here, we didn't expect it to be a problem. Especially with it right behind the truck and yeah we just didn't realize it was going to be a problem".

It's a white trailer, big enough to hold two queen mattresses and two couches.They're asking you to call Kennewick police with any information.

