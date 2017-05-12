Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaks about healthcare bill

False information.

That is what representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers attributes to much of the concern from constituents over the healthcare bill voted out of the house last week.

McMorris Rodgers says protecting people with pre-existing conditions is one of her fundamental principles when it comes to healthcare. At the same time, she says repealing and replacing Obamacare is following through on a promise the Republican Party made to the country.

"This is a healthcare system that is going to put people at the center of their healthcare decisions, not the federal government," McMorris Rodgers said. "Part of it is the repealing of Obamacare, but it's replacing it with reforms that are going to provide more choices for individuals and families to make the best decisions for themselves."

The healthcare bill now awaits a potential vote in the Senate.

Rep. McMorris Rodgers was the only congressperson from Washington to vote in favor of the healthcare bill.

When asked about whether she might hold a town hall or another forum to clarify what she perceives as constituents' misconceptions about the bill, McMorris Rodgers told me she is available to meet with constituents who may have concerns and they can contact her office.