From fighting fires to hitting fairways

KENNEWICK, WA- After a busy week, Hanford firefighters were able to take a break today for their annual golf fundraiser. The golf tournament raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Burn Foundation.

This year was the 20th year for the golf tournament, 36 teams checked in, made up of 144 golfers.

We talked with Hanford Battalion Chief Mark Cope and told us, "it has grown not only player wise but the community has bought in to help as well". Mark has been the chair for the tournament for all 20 years. This year will be his last as he passes it on to Kyle Harbert.



We asked him what encouraged him to stay dedicated to the fundraiser for so long, "I just like to give back to community and the community supports".

Over the years, the fundraiser has raised close to $200,000 for both charities.

