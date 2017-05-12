Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry

LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.

Brian Thompson's family has been farming in the Pacific Northwest for over 100 years. He is a fourth generation grain grower and cattle rancher, whose great-grandfather settled in the Lexington area in the early 1900s. The Thompson family has been building their business off the land, and some land-animals, ever since.

Brian has seen the Thompson Ranch company grow throughout Oregon and Washington in his years at work, and he's says the entire agriculture industry has grown as well.

Now, he's hoping that that his kids find a love for the industry, the same way he and the generations before have. "Having our kids come back, and be interested in it, is probably why we love it," Thompson told KNDU.