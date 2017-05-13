Congressman Newhouse's wife passes away

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The following is a statement from Congressman Newhouse's Office-

"Carol Newhouse, beloved wife of Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA), passed away yesterday, May 12, 2017. Carol was a strong, beautiful, and loving mother, wife, and friend. Carol’s sparkling wit and joyful countenance will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family is grateful for the patience, support, and prayers of so many and requests privacy during this time of grieving.