Man recovering after rollover

Pasco, WA- Right now police are investigating after a man rolled his car this afternoon causing quite a bit of traffic for other drivers.

Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Washington State Patrol, Pasco Police, and Franklin County Sheriff's Office all responded after a black Mustang rolled over on the side of highway 395-South, near the Kartchner Road exit.

WSP trooper, Carlos Mata told us earlier that the accident might have been caused by racing.

According to witnesses, including the passenger in the Mustang, 22 year-old Audel Gutierrez-Cisneros was racing another, unknown driver in a white Corvette when he failed to properly change lanes and ended up rolling his car.

Trooper Mata got to the scene right after the accident happened, and noticed Cisneros's hand was sticking out of the upside-down Mustang, being crushed.

With the help of more than half-a-dozen people who stopped to help, he was able to push the car back onto its side, so Cisneros could pull his hand in.

However, he did suffer head trauma, and possibly some broken bones as well. He is currently in the ICU at Kadlec Medical Center. The 15-year-old passenger wasn't injured.

Right now, charges from the incident are still pending. However, there is the possibility that the driver could face charges of reckless driving, or negligent driving in the second degree.