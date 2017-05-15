Troopers say racing may have caused rollover accident

PASCO, WA - A man is in critical condition after a rollover accident on U.S. 395. Washington State Patrol, Pasco Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office all responded to a black mustang rolled over on the side of U.S. 395 south near the Kartchner Road exit around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Trooper Carlos Mata tells NBC Right Now the accident may have been caused by racing. Witnesses say 22-year-old Audel Guttierez-Cisneros was driving the mustang and racing a white corvette when he tried changing lanes and rolled his car.

Troopers say Mata was trapped inside the car when they arrived. More than half a dozen people who stopped to help were able to push the car back onto its side so the driver could get out.

Medics took Cisneros to Kadlec with a head trauma and possibly some broken bones and was still in the ICU Monday morning.

The 15-year-old passenger that was in the car with Cisneros wasn't hurt.

Right now, charges are still pending, but Cisneros could be facing reckless or negligent driving charges in the second degree.