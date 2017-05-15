Global virus affecting thousands

NBC RIGHT NOW - Security experts are now saying a massive global cyber attack has affected more than 200,000 people in 150-countries, including the U.S.

The virus called WannaCry infects computer networks first through email. The virus then expands across a company, locking computers, and demanding $300 in bit coin to get access.

The hackers goal isn't to get private information or data, they just want your money.

Europol Director Rob Wainwright says, "This is something we haven't seen before, the global reach is unprecedented."

Wainwright also says this is an international problem and most victims are large businesses.

In America, one of the businesses affected is FedEx.