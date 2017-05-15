Woman dies after Richland house fire

RICHLAND, WA - An elderly woman who was taken to the hospital after a house fire last week has died. 74-year-old Martha Turner passed away on Friday.

Firefighters responded to her home on the 200 Block of Adams Street last Monday night. Neighbors kicked down the door and found turner laying on the floor, medics then took her to Kadlec for second degree burns. Richland firefighters are still investigating, but they say it doesn't seem suspicious.

This fire isn't the only investigation turner is involved in. Last December, Turner was allegedly assaulted at her home by a family friend. The man involved had been charged with second degree assault, and later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The prosecutors office is looking into how the victim's death will affect the case.