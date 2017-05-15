Richland Police investigating early morning stabbing over 'prope - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Richland Police investigating early morning stabbing over 'property dispute'

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police responded to a reported stabbing just after 6:45 Monday morning on Longiftt Avenue.

EMTs took a 28-year-old man to Kadlec Regional Medical Center after he reported someone stabbed him during a 'property dispute.' Detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

