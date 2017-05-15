Suspect arrested in early morning Richland stabbing

RICHLAND, WA - An 18-year-old Richland man is under arrest this evening after allegedly stabbing a man this morning. An hours-long investigation led Richland Police to an apartment on Jadwin Avenue this afternoon, where they found the suspect with four other people.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that the suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Brian Smith of Richland, and Richland Police say it all started just before 7:00 a.m. this morning when a woman found a man lying on the ground with a stab wound in his back along the 1700 block of Longfitt Street. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation led police to an apartment complex across the street from Chief Joseph Middle School on Jadwin Avenue, RPD obtained a search warrant and entered the apartment.

A heavy police presence filled the immediate area, and RPD says it's because they had reason to believe Smith was armed.

"Several of our investigative tactics led to us believe he was armed," said Sergeant Kevin Berger with RPD. "That's informants and associates and apartment occupiers felt he was armed so we called in numerous officers."

In addition to Smith, there were four other people in the apartment when police arrived, with Smith and one other person showing signs of heavy drug use. This prompted RPD to send them to Kadlec for treatment to make sure they're okay before they move forward.

Sgt. Berger added Smith is under arrest at the hospital, but the other person taken away in an ambulance was not a suspect, just someone in the apartment at the time, but also needed medical treatment.

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police responded to a reported stabbing just after 6:45 Monday morning on Longfitt Street.



EMTs took a 28-year-old man to Kadlec Regional Medical Center after he reported someone stabbed him during a 'property dispute'. Detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.