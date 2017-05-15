Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills Tuesday

TACOMA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday will sign three transportation safety bills in Tacoma designed to increase safety for drivers on the state's roads. Inslee has worked on strengthening DUI laws since his first year in office and will sign legislation to make an individual's fourth DUI a felony. Inslee will also sign a bill containing a number of changes to the impaired driving laws proposed by a work group led by Rep. Roger Goodman.

Inslee will also sign the 'distracted driving' bill, which will make any use of a mobile phone while driving, not just texting, an traffic infraction. The Centers for Disease Control says that almost 3,000 people are killed every year by distracted driving, and this bill will help keep drivers' eyes on the road and off their phones.

Tuesday, May 16th

3:00 PM Bill Signing