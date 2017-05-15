6 inches of Mt. St. Helens ash fell on Lind, WA; half as much on closer citiesPosted: Updated:
6 inches of Mt. St. Helens ash fell on Lind, WA; half as much on closer cities
The day Mount St. Helens erupted, Gladie Nagamitsu vividly remembers when noon turned to midnight and the sky started raining down on the tiny farming town of Lind, Wash., where she lives.More >>
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills Tuesday
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday will sign three transportation safety bills in Tacoma designed to increase safety for drivers on the state's roads.More >>
Kristina on the Course: A talk on the tee
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup decided to do things a little differently and have a 'talk on the tee' with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes.More >>
Richland Police investigating early morning stabbing over 'property dispute'
EMTs took a 28-year-old man to Kadlec Regional Medical Center after he reported someone stabbed him during a 'property dispute.'More >>
PGE suspends effort for two natural gas-fired power plants permits
Portland General Electric has suspended its effort to get permits for two new natural gas-fired power plants near Boardman.More >>
Woman dies after Richland house fire
An elderly woman who was taken to the hospital after a house fire last week has died.More >>
Global virus affecting thousands
Security experts are now saying a massive global cyber attack has affected more than 200,000 people in 150-countries, including the U.S.More >>
Troopers say racing may have caused rollover accident
A man is in critical condition after a rollover accident on U.S. 395.More >>
Man recovering after rollover
Right now police are investigating after a man rolled his car this afternoon causing quite a bit of traffic for other drivers.More >>
Congressman Newhouse's wife passes away
Carol Newhouse, beloved wife of Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA), passed away yesterday, May 12, 2017. Carol was a strong, beautiful, and loving mother, wife, and friend.More >>
